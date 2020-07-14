Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival Goes Online

There will be a virtual showing of the 25th annual Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival (SRSDF) from July 15-17.

The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance and SRSDF will be providing the festival to dancers in the region free of charge.

The festival gives the participants the chance to study with professional dancers from the comfort of their own homes. Classes are offered in two sessions from 10-11:30 am and 3-4:30 pm.

For more information regarding this event, please follow the link here.