So Much Snow in This Wyomingites Backyard They Built Guest House

Our friends over at Mycountry95.5 put up an article this morning about how Jackson Hole got 11 feet of snow in the first month of the new year. I'll admit that pretty impressive, but I don't think it's quite as impressive as someone building a guest house in their backyard because of how much snow they got.

Shockingly, they say that it remains a solid 32 degrees inside and plus you don't have to worry about the wind. If that's the case, sign me up I'd love to spend about 20-30 minutes in there.

This photo was shared on Reddit.com from my favorite subReddit page R/Wyoming and this was done in a place called Moose Wyoming. Don't even ask me where that is because I wouldn't be able to tell you with the help of Google!

It's also worth mentioning that one of the comments that made me chuckle a little bit was someone asking if they were accepting reservations for mid-April this year. HAHA, very funny Reddit users!

Lots of snow in Moose, Wy this year so I built a guest house from r/Wyoming