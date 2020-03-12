Social Distancing: Why Events Are Being Canceled in Wyoming

The novel coronavirus, A.K.A Corona-19, is spreading around the world. Cases are being reported across the United States, and now we are hearing a steady stream of news about events being canceled.

Why are events being canceled because of the virus?

It’s a simple reason, and one of the most effective tools we have against the virus: social distancing. To put it plainly, that means avoiding large groups of people.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent this coronavirus, COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person according to the CDC.

That’s why sporting events have been called off, concerts have been canceled, and other events are being postponed; to keep large gatherings of people to a minimum.

The cancellations and postponements can be an inconvenience, but the goal is to slow possible transmission.

“Some of the steps that can help prevent the spread of such illnesses include: avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when sick, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing hands often and carefully.” -Wyoming Department of Health

Avoiding large groups, along with other preventive measures like washing your hands, and disinfecting are currently the best defense we have.

Find more prevention info from the Center’s for Disease Control HERE

