Social Security Phone Scam Reported In Wyoming

A recurrent Social Security telephone scam has surfaced in Wyoming again recently, according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the scam features a caller telling potential victims that their Social Security cards have been compromised. The victim is then asked to purchase some gift cards and give the card numbers to the caller. As soon as they do, the money is taken from the cards.

The RSPD post tells people that neither the Social Security Administration nor the IRS will ever ask people to purchase gift cards as payments and then take the money form the cards.

People who receive the calls are being told to hang up immediately.