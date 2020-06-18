Some Areas in SE Wyoming Will Struggle to Reach 60 Degrees Friday

A wet and chilly day is on tap for southeast Wyoming Friday, as some areas will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees cooler for Thursday and Friday afternoon compared to Wednesday afternoon’s highs east of the Laramie Range. A few isolated showers are possible along the I-80 corridor this afternoon. Friday will have scattered to numerous rain showers and thundershowers. Some areas will struggle to reach 60 degrees due to persistent cloud cover and rain showers. Thunderstorm activity is not anticipated to be severe for Friday.

