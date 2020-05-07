Some Grocery Chains Limiting Meat Purchases

Meat production companies such as JBS, Tyson, and Smithfield have been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks recently. JBS in Greeley was ordered to close last month for screening, cleaning, and new safety protocols.

Shuts downs of these production facilities have affected the supply chain and availability across the country. Grocery chains have started to limit purchases of meat products.

King Soopers has announced that as of May 4, locations would be limiting purchases to two chicken, two pork, and three ground beef purchases.

Safeway's parent company, Albertsons, has placed limits of two packages per household on chicken, beef, and pork items.

Costco has limited all beef, poultry, fish, and pork products to three items per member.

Walmart has not currently put any limitations on meat purchases but has not ruled out the possibility of doing so.

Source: OurCommunityNow