Some Mountain Snow For Christmas, Dry and Cloudy in Cheyenne

If you need to get a house full of kids outside to burn off some Christmas sugar, the weather in Wyoming should be pretty good. If your travels take you into the mountains, you'll want to keep an eye on the road conditions. Some areas of the high country may see a white Christmas, but much of the Cowboy State should be dry.

In Cheyenne, it should be dry and cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Laramie's forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow Tuesday night and a 30% on Christmas Day with a high of 35.

From the National Weather Service in Cheyenne:

"A mild and pleasant day across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today with some accumulation of snow possible mainly over the Sierra Madre Range into Christmas Day. A bit chilly tonight for folks attending services for both Christmas and the third night of Chanukah with temps ranging from the mid 20s out by Rawlins to low 30s near Chadron. As always, from our NWS family to yours we wish you a pleasant upcoming New Year and Happy Holidays for those observing."