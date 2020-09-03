We all love chicken wings! Whether you prefer traditional or what is on the menu as 'boneless' chicken wings (not real chicken wings), the chicken is the part that's still good. Recently, one man stepped up and said what we all have been wanting to say, 'boneless chicken wings need to be renamed'.

A man by the name of Andrew Christensen recently attended a city council meeting at his hometown of Lincoln, NE and proceeded to give a very passionate speech to state his case to rename what are considered to be 'boneless chicken wings'. Check out the video of his testimony in the tweet below:

The best part is where he refers to teaching children about chicken wings and he says:

...We need to teach them that the wing of a chicken is from a chicken, and it's delicious. I propose that we rename boneless wings in the city of Lincoln. We can call them Buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs, or trash.

He is not wrong. Also, the part where he calls out the guy for laughing, that's fantastic. But seriously, traditional wings are so much better than boneless wings. It's not even a question, fight me. We need to change the name of 'boneless chicken wings' for good. And I'm glad someone finally said what needs to be said. Not all heroes wear capes.