Check your tickets!

WyoLotto just announced that a Cowboy Draw ticket sold at the Kum & Go in Rock Springs was the winner of this afternoon's $2,251,267 jackpot.

It was the second largest jackpot in the game's five-and-a-half-year history. The largest, $3,300,841, was won on Dec. 6, 2018.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 28, 30 and 34.

The jackpot now resets at $250,000 ahead of Thursday afternoon's drawing.

