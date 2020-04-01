Someone Went Grocery Shopping in a T-Rex Costume – Made Everyone’s Day

Why doesn't anything amazing like this happen at my grocery store? The most excitement I get is a weird robot following me around that refuses to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Shoppers at the Hannaford in Hampstead, New Hampshire got a real treat when they saw this T-Rex casually shopping in the produce department. "And on the 6th day of quarantine, the dinosaurs reclaimed the earth".

Here are some of my favorite comments:

Kathleen Doherty Ivanowski: Is this the common Tryanna-Hoard-A-Sus, or the less common Tryanna-Share-A-sSus?

Dawn Gilger: This definitely made work a lot more fun today. Whoever that was... Thank you!!! 😅

Jack Donovan: I had heard that the Produce Manager was a real dinosaur...guess that true 😉😀!

A little fun never hurt nobody! Whoever the person is inside this T-Rex costume, you are awesome. You have not lost your sense of humor throughout all of this and I commend you.