Starting today (Monday, Sept. 21), motorists traveling south from Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be ready for possible traffic delays due to a bridge repair project.

That's according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says the southbound passing lane between mile markers 8.9 and 9.14 will be closed through this week as crews work on various structure repairs.

Those repairs are scheduled to include slab and deck surface repair work. The work is close to high-traffic areas like the Lincolnway interchange and the I-25/I-80 interchange.

But the project will not affect interstate on and off-ramps in the work zone area.

A width-restriction of 14.5 feet will be in effect, so oversized load carriers should avoid the area.