How One ‘South Park’ Character Explains All of America’s Problems

South Park returned with a very special episode tied to the coronavirus pandemic. To really understand the special, you need to understand one character: Randy Marsh, whose evolution over the course of the series really explains how the United States of America has changed over the 23 years that South Park has been skewering our society on Comedy Central.

This new video from Ryan Arey and the ScreenCrush video examines Randy, and how the character has evolved through the last two decades, and how he went from one of the dads of the core group of kids to the show’s unofficial protagonist. Like most of us, Randy is not an exceptional person, and he feels overlooked and is desperate to find a way to stand out. In recent years, Randy has become a ruthless parody of American corporations, which makes him the perfect character to feature in an episode about the coronavirus pandemic. Watch our video breakdown below:

If you liked this video about the South Park pandemic special and the evolution of Randy Marsh, check out some more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the most important episode of Breaking Bad, our favorite theory about Rick and Morty, and some of our Easter egg videos from the current season of The Boys. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.