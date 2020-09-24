Southeast Wyoming Temperature Records Could Be Broken Today

The calendar may say that fall has arrived, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming will see some very summer-like temperatures today.

In fact, that agency says that some high-temperature records for this date could well be broken.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Looks like a few record high temperatures are in danger of being broken today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle as this warm pattern continues through week’s end. Temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s east of the Laramie Range and in the 70s to lower 80s to the west under mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. For the latest forecast, check weather.gov/cys