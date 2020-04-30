LeBron James Reveals Official Title and Logo For ‘Space Jam 2’

It’s really happening. We really are going to get ready to jam again.

Space Jam 2 is real. It’s an actual movie. Or at least it will be next year. Today, LeBron James revealed the film’s title and logo to his 63 million followers on Instagram. Granted, the logo was backwards because he shot it with the front-facing camera on his phone. But all you need to do is flip it horizontally and you can see: The film is called Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Here’s James’ Instagram post:

For sake of comparison, here’s the original Space Jam logo on the first film’s theatrical poster. Note the similar circular pattern, only rotated so it’s vertical instead of horizontal:

Warner Bros.

The original film, starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes cast, was released in 1996. Despite a mixed reception on its release, it’s become a cultural touchstones for young viewers who grew up watching it over and over on TV. A sequel has been discussed for years and years — and a version with LeBron in the lead human role was announced all the way back in 2014. Although shooting on the sequel supposedly started last summer, we’ve yet to see any teasers, trailers, or images from the movie. After all this time, it looks like the sequel is finally nearing release. Barring any unforeseen delays, Space Jam: A New Legacy will open in theaters on July 16, 2021.