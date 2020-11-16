Spectacular 90+ Acre Ranch Overlooks Colorado River

If you want to live a rustic lifestyle without it having to be too rustic, then this stunning Colorado home is for you.

Located near Vail in Bond, the Rocking TW Ranch sits on over 90 acres of land, complete with a custom-built house, a modern barn, a home theater, a sports bar, a hot tub, and more.

According to Zillow, the property also boasts a gorgeous view of the Colorado River.

It could all be yours for just $7,900,000. Or, if you want to be more frugal, you could rent it for $34,727 a month.