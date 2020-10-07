Spectrum Has Reported Outages Across Wyoming

If you've been having issues with your internet, cable and/or phone service and you are a Spectrum customer, you are not alone.

Spectrum has reported outages across the entire state of Wyoming, as well as Colorado and Montana. Their website recently posted the following message:

Outage Reported: A Spectrum INTERNET, TV and VOICE outage was reported in your area. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore service as quickly as possible.

As of right now (October 7th, 2020, 7:50 am Mountain Standard Time), they do not know how long the outage will last.

Many parents have expressed concerns about how the outage will affect their children, at both the grade school and the college level, that are currently taking online classes at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.