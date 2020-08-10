Speed, Cell Phone Use May Be to Blame for Fatal Crash Near Casper

A 25-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after rolling her SUV on Interstate 25 north of Casper Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. between mile markers 206 and 207.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Heather Williams was headed north at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a slight, right-hand curve at the crest of a hill and rolled her SUV at least four times.

Williams was buckled up, but died from her injuries.

Speed, driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

