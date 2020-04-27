‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequels Both Delayed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be rocked by the coronavirus. Marvel hasn’t been this devastated by a germ since the legacy virus came along.
The latest updates to the Marvel (and Sony) release calendar: the third MCU Spider-Man film is now delayed. The untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home was scheduled to open on July 16, 2021. Now it’s set to debut on November 5, 2021. To make room for it, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second solo Doctor Strange adventure, has been bumped from November 2021 to March 25, 2022.
The Multiverse of Madness could probably use the extra time, too; Sam Raimi only recently replaced Scott Derrickson as the director of the movie, and certainly none of it has been shot yet. So here’s where we currently stand for all of MCU’s Phase Four release dates:
- Black Widow: November 6, 2020
- Eternals: February 12, 2021
- Shang-Chi: May 7, 2021
- Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: November 5, 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder: February 11, 2022
- Doctor Strange 2: March 25, 2022
- Black Panther 2: May 8, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022
As you can see, it’s not all bad news: Thor: Love and Thunder was actually moved up a couple weeks. It was previously set to premiere on February 28, 2022. And at the moment, there are four MCU movies scheduled for release in 2022. If we all make it that long, that should be one hell of a year!
Gallery — Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: