Spirit Halloween Stores Already Open in Wyoming

You ready to get your spook on?

Although it seems odd to be seeing Halloween stuff hit store shelves in August, it's not anything new. Plus, once you factor in this entire horrid year we've had in 2020, I think it's nice to have something to look forward to. And that means a lot coming from me because I'm not the biggest Halloween person. Oh, don't get me wrong, I love all the candy... I'm just a scaredy-cat.

But for all the ghosts and goblins out there, your time is nigh.

In fact, you'll be able to shop all things Halloween very soon. We're seeing the massive orange "Coming Soon" signs popping up across the area. Of course I'm talking about the Spirit Halloween stores. They are currently loading in inventory and will be opening soon. Decorations, costumes, and other Halloween oddities.

Are you ready?

Here are the Wyoming locations:

Casper - Open M-Sa 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Su 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Spirit Halloween

Eastridge Mall

501 Wyoming Blvd E

*former Macy's location

Laramie - Open M-Sa 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Su 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Spirit Halloween

750 N 3rd St

*former Kmart location, next to Planet Fitness

Cheyenne - Opening 8/29

Spirit Halloween

1840 Dell Range Blvd

*across from Petco