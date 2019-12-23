Spotting Oil Pipeline Leaks In Wyoming [VIDEO]

Across America's landscape there are weird looking poles sticking up at the ground that seem to have tiny rooftops with numbers painted on them. Have you ever wondered what they are for?

America is crisscrossed with underground pipelines. It is the safest, most cost effective, most environmentally friendly, and efficient way to deliver oil and gas. But for all their benefits there can still be problems.

So how are pipeline leaks spotted and what happens when one is discovered?

Special thanks to Crosswind Aviation in Casper Wyoming for allowing me to come along to see how it is done.

I recorded the video, below, which explains everything.

-- Glenn Woods