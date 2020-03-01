Spring Break Survival Guide

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Whether you're taking off to the beach for the week or have another destination in mind, here are some items you're sure to need over spring break.

Lather up and protect your skin from sunburn with Sun Bum Sunscreen. This stuff is vegan and reef-friendly as well as hypoallergenic. Don't forget to get yourself some Sun Bum face lotion too!

This fedora beauty is foldable to fit in any suitcase and even allows you to change the size for a more secure fit. Not a fan of fedoras? Try out this unisex foldable UPF 50+ baseball cap.

Keep your belongings close to you with this adorable water-resistant fanny pack. Prefer something a little more flashy? Check out this holographic fanny pack.

Keep hydrated no matter where you are! With this CamelBak, you'll have water for your all-day adventure with its capacity of 100 ounces. Prefer a bottle? Look at this Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle.

