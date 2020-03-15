St. Mary’s to Follow LCSD1’s Lead After Half-Day Tomorrow

St. Mary's Catholic School has announced that it will follow whatever Laramie County School District 1 is doing regarding the coronavirus situation, however, they will have a half-day tomorrow so teachers, students and parents can adequately prepare and ask questions of the staff for protocol going forward.

The school sent the following message to parents Sunday evening:

Effective immediately, LCSD 1 has decided to close all schools and facilities until at least April 6th at which time they will reevaluate the situation and decide if they will resume classes. This includes all extra-curricular activities. As we mentioned previously, we will follow whatever the district is doing regarding the Covid-19 situation, however, we will have class tomorrow for ½ a day so the teachers, students and parents can adequately prepare and ask questions of the staff for protocol going forward. Students will continue to receive instruction during this time so we aren’t in a situation of extending our school year. This will be discussed tomorrow with the teachers and students and information will be relayed to the parents. Please know, this is a difficult and unprecedented situation that we pray for guidance as we navigate through it and continue to provide your students with an education in the process. As always, we are available to answer questions and will provide updated information as it comes available. Thanks for your patience, understanding and prayers. Beth Thompson

