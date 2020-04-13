Staffer at Women’s Prison in Lusk Tests Positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Friday.

"The staff member’s access within the institution was very limited and as a result there does not appear to have been any heightened risk to inmates," said agency spokesman Mark Horan.

"Four additional staff members who had extended direct contact with the confirmed person are currently on self-quarantine, but have not been symptomatic," he added.

This is the first, and so far only, COVID-19 case to show up within the WDOC.

At this time there are 270 lab-confirmed cases and 94 probable cases in Wyoming.

