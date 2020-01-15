Stand Up Comic Describes Wyoming

Wyoming is boring, according to comedian Karen Rontowski.

According to her bit on the state she had trouble seeing while here - not because of smog, but because of all the boring. She was appearing on Dry Bar Comedy at the time of the skit.

The joke about the horrible hotel she stayed at and what she had to do after her dog rubbed its butt on the rug was probably the best line. It was rather good.

To be fair, she went state by state and explained the problems with each one.