‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Gets Spinoff Series ‘The Bad Batch’

While the Clone Wars are officially over, the story of The Clone Wars will continue.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally concluded with its long-delayed seventh season on Disney+ earlier this spring. Today, Disney announced a new animated spinoff coming to the streaming service next year: Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Clone Wars fans know exactly who that is, but here’s how Disney’s official announcement describes the show:

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

If you haven’t followed The Clone Wars, you can find everything you need to know about the Bad Batch (and the show in general) in this video recap:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars grand poobah Dave Filoni will executive produce the series, while Brad Rau of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Resistance will serve as supervising director with Resistance’s Jennifer Corbett working as head writer.

The Clone Wars is expected to premiere on Disney+ some time in 2021.