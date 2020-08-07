Starbucks’ 2020 Pumpkin Spice Products Are in Grocery Stores

For all you Starbucks lovers, fall is certainly coming and of course that means Pumpkin Spice is going to the buzz as per usual since its introduction years ago. And now, you can stock up on all the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products you can at the grocery store.

That being said, please don't start panic buying it as if it's toilet paper during the start of a pandemic. But if you want to get a jump on the pumpkin spice season, you can add the products to your grocery list when you go shopping as they were released in retail grocery stores this week. There's even a few new seasonally flavored Starbucks products this year.

The new fall seasonal flavored products from Starbucks that you can find at the grocery store include Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cups, Roast & Ground Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee, and Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer.

Those of course are in addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cups, Roast & Ground Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte, and ready-to-drink Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte. Does it taste like fall yet?

The 28 ounce bottle of Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer will typically run for a price of $4.99

In case you're wondering when exactly the Pumpkin Spice Latte is making its official return to Starbucks stores, the 'rumor' is that August 28th is a tentative date, but no date has been set as of yet.