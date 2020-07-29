Starbucks Announces the Return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes for Fall

As bizarre of a year that 2020 has been, at least there's one thing we can count on for the upcoming fall season: the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks.

Not even a pandemic can stop the widely loved flavored seasonal drink that Starbucks fan go crazy for. Starbucks has announced the popular drink will be served this upcoming fall season of 2020. However, no release date has been set as of yet. Last year, the trendy drink came out earlier than ever before in the last week of August. Perhaps maybe even earlier this year?

Anything can happen in a year when we should basically be programmed at this point to expect the unexpected, so likely sooner than later.

Starbucks also made the announcement that more curbside pick-up, drive-thrus, and mobile only pickup locations will be made available during an earnings call. Despite this, the company will also close 400 locations while restructuring plans will happen so that Starbucks can move toward the goal of being a 'convenient coffeehouse'.

In any event, Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and that's your cup of tea, or in this case, latte, then feel free to rejoice for at least one thing in 2020. Everyone prepare yourselves to get basic!