Starbucks Extends Dates for Free Coffee to Frontline Workers

Starbucks will extend its promotion to offer free coffee to frontline workers and first responders through May 31st.

The original promotion was set to go until May 3rd, but has been extended through the end of the upcoming month. Since making the original announcement back on March 25th, Starbucks has served over 1 million cups of free coffee to frontline workers and first responders as Starbucks attempts to show its appreciation of those helping to battle the Covid-19 crisis.

Starbucks also recently announced that they hope to have 90 percent of U.S. stores open by early June. While their dining room seating will remain closed, the coffee-based chain is hoping to open back up 'to-go' service at some point in May. Their new reopened service may also have Starbucks stores looking slightly different until they're fully open at some point.

Other restaurant chains, such as McDonald's, Chick-Fil-A, and Dunkin' Donuts have also said that their dining rooms will remain closed, even as restrictions are lifted throughout the Covid-19 crisis.