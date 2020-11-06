Starbucks Has New Holiday Cups and Free Reusable Cups

With the holiday season comes new holiday cups from Starbucks as we see every year. And now there's a collectible holiday cup that being given to customers with the purchase of a seasonal holiday drink of any size.

Now that the Halloween season has came and went, and we're slowly but surely getting through what seems like the longest election ever that's taken what seems like it's been about 23 days just since Tuesday of this week, everyone's moving on to the holidays ahead and the seasonal holiday drinks ahead. Bring on the Eggnog Lattes and the Peppermint Hot Chocolates. And while you're at it, let's get a reusable holiday cup for free as well.

As of today (November 6th), you can snag up one these Starbucks reusable holiday cups for free with purchase of any 'holiday handcrafted beverage'. Any of the following holiday beverages can be purchased to help you take home your free holiday cup:

Eggnog Latte

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Chestnut Praline Latte

Toasted White Mocha

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Caramel Brulee Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

So there it is, lots of seasonal holiday drinks being released that you can purchase in order to get your free reusable holiday cup. Also, please note that those reusable cups cannot currently be reused at Starbucks due to the pandemic, but rather at your own personal coffee drinking leisure.

Customers can make their purchase in-store, via drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, and also if ordered through Uber Eats.

Also, don't worry, the holiday cups for this year don't exactly look like there's anything controversial about them or Christmas like in years past. Happy holiday-coffee-drinking, everyone! Or something to that effect.