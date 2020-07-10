Whether you like wearing a face mask or not for whatever your reasons are, if you want your Starbucks, you're going to have to wear one.

Starbucks is set to become the first national restaurant chain to require customers to wear a face mask at all stores nationwide. Beginning July 15th, all customers will be required to wear a face mask.

While customers who are not wearing masks won't be refused service, they will be asked by Starbucks employees to order through the drive-thru or by curbside pickup.

According to Business Insider, Starbucks representative Reggie Borges recently said:

In our continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, beginning on July 15, we will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.

There are currently several cities and states that already require people to wear masks in public, but very few national chains across the U.S. have announced their own policy.

So if you need your Starbucks fix so you can go get your Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappucino (yes, that's an actual drink at Starbucks), just know that when you go inside Starbucks, be sure to wear your mask. Or, you know, wear one anyway because safety reasons, duh.