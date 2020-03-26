Starbucks is Giving Away Free Coffee to First Responders

Starbucks announced that they are offering free coffee to first-line responders to the Covid-19 pandemic through May 3rd.

Anyone who is a police officer, firefighter, doctor, nurse, paramedic, part of the medical staff, or a medical researcher will get a free tall coffee, hot or iced, through the duration of that time. CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement:

I am inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion...They demonstrate our resilience and our commitment to the communities we serve.

The company also announced that the Starbucks Foundation will donate a combined $500,000 to Operation Gratitude and Direct Relief, which supports front-line responders throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starbucks has also been very proactive with both its customers and employees since the Covid-19 outbreak. They have made all stores drive-thru and are paying their employees for 30 days, whether or not they show up to work. The company also continues to offer mental health and sick pay benefits.

It's great to see a company do something for the first-line responders that's at least some sort of thanks since there's no way anyone can thank them enough during these times for doing what they do.