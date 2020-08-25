Starbucks Now Has a Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino

Okay, so it's not exactly the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which has now been officially released for fall 2020, but there's a new drink at Starbucks that could be the next big thing and it's the new Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino.

I'm going to be very upfront about this, as I have before, but I hate pumpkin spice anything. I'm not even going to sugarcoat it (no pun intended), but every year Pumpkin Spice Lattes are announced to come out, I think I throw up in my mouth a little bit. And I know, I'm in the vast minority for doing so. It's just not for me. However, a frappuccino that tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios? That's something that would most certainly pique my interest.

In 2019, Honey Nut Cheerios was the top-selling cereal in the nation and now Starbucks has a new frappuccino that is said to taste exactly like a bowl of that very cereal. That sounds amazing!

However, this drink isn't necessarily on Starbucks menu, but you can have one made. The recipe for one is up at TotallyTheBomb.com and they give you a step-by-step display of how to order one, or I could just add it right here. The recipe calls for:

Order a Grande Coffee Frappuccino

Ask for one pump of Hazelnut Syrup and one honey packet

Then, ask for whipped cream, topped with caramel crunch topping, and then another packet of honey drizzled on the whip cream

And there you have it, that's how you order a Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino from Starbucks. If you happen to Google it, you'll notice most of the reviews say the same thing: "It tastes just like Honey Nut Cheerios cereal". I have not yet tried this, but before week's end, I will have a review on this because it sounds amazing!