Start of the Wyoming HS Nordic Skiing Season Delayed

The Wyoming High School Nordic Skiing season was originally scheduled to begin this weekend, but the schedule is changing.

Ironically, today, Tuesday, Dec. 1, is the first day the Wyoming High School Activities Association allows for a Nordic Skiing competition.

Thanks to a few different circumstances, including COVID-19, the schedule is being reworked, as Athletic Directors at the schools that have Nordic skiing teams meet to finalize the 2020-21 slate.

If approved, it looks like Nordic skiers won’t be in action until the third weekend in December, but even that will depend on Mother Nature.

Nordic Skiing teams began practice on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

WyoPreps will follow any updates to the reworked schedule once it is finalized.

Jackson won both the girls’ and boys’ team championships in 2020. Lander was runner-up in both, while the Natrona County girls and Laramie boys finished third at last season’s state Nordic ski meet.