State Park Fees in Wyoming Have Increased to Offset Budget Cuts

Wyoming State Parks have increased their fees. That increase has been in effect since January 1st of this new year. However, the fee increase will be less for Wyomingites, which will also be given preference for their reservation booking.

State residents will have certain benefits when it comes to booking reservations at Wyoming State Parks as they will be able to book them from the 1st through the 7th of each month while non-state residents will have to wait. The Superintendent at Sinks Canyon Park, Jamie Simonson, explained the benefits to Wyoming News Now:

We’re a Wyoming state park, so we want to cater to our residents that live here in our state, so we want to make sure that our fees are lower for them, and that they can have that extra opportunity to make sure that they can enjoy their state parks...This year we’re offering residents a 7 day early window, from the 1st to the 7th, they’ll be able to get in and get their reservations where non-residents will have to wait.

In terms of Walk-In Camping at Wyoming State Parks, the period of time is from October 1st through April 30th of the following year. For camping spots booked by reservation, those go from May 1st to September 30th. Anyone looking to book their reservation can do so through reserveamerica.com. State residents will have a reservation booking fee of $4, while the non-state residents booking fee is $8.

Overnight camping fees in Wyoming State Parks will be set at $10, which is less than the $15 fee at national parks. The $10 fee, along with the $7 day pass for most parks, is an increase from last year, which is the offsetting cost for the aforementioned budget cuts.