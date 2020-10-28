State Swim Meet Changes Fans Need To Know [VIDEO]

The 2020 Wyoming High School Girls’ Swimming and Diving State Championships will be in Laramie Nov. 5-7.

This year’s event will be different than year’s past simply due to COVID restrictions.

WyoPreps’ David Settle took an opportunity to visit with Laramie High School Aquatics Director and Head Coach Tom Hudson about some of the changes in the video at the top of this story. This includes how fans must have a ticket to enter, how there is a limited number of fans allowed, a specific time when fans can enter, and more. Tom Hudson explains the changes and how some of these adaptations have gone during the season.

Fans must wear a mask at all times and social distance. If you do not, you will be asked to leave. Fans will also not be allowed to be on the deck of the pool.

The competition for Class 4A begins at 2 p.m. with the diving prelims and semifinals. The swimming prelims will follow 30 minutes after diving concludes. The finals are on Friday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. The Class 3A state meet starts on Friday at 4 p.m. with the diving prelims and semifinals. The swimming prelims will follow 30 minutes after diving has finished. On Saturday, Nov. 7, the 3A finals will begin at 10 a.m.