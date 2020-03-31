Statewide COVID-19 Total Jumped by 14 to 109 on Tuesday Morning

The total number of reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to109 on Tuesday, up by 14 in just a few hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Natrona County has 12 presumptive positive cases, and the cases are in 15 of the state's 23 counties, according to an update earlier Tuesday that pegged the total at 95.

Of the 109 reported cases, 26 have recovered.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials are working to complete contact tracing on the newly reported cases.

The Department of Health reports the Woming Public Health Laboratory has completed 1,563 tests; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has completed one test; and commercial labs have completed 544 tests.

The newest patients are self-isolating, along with their immediate household members.

No deaths have been reported in Wyoming in connection to COVID-19.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 1.

Campbell: 2.

Carbon: 3.

Converse: 1.

Fremont: 25.

Goshen: 1.

Johnson: 7.

Laramie: 22.

Natrona: 12.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 10.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 2.

Teton: 20.

Washakie: 1.

