Statewide COVID-19 Total Rose to 120 by Tuesday Evening

The total number of reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 120 on late Tuesday afternoon, up by 11 from Tuesday morning and up by 25 from Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

This marked the single largest increase in one day since the reporting of the pandemic began in Wyoming.

Natrona County still has 12 presumptive positive cases. Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials are working to complete contact tracing on the newly reported cases.

All cases are in 15 of the state's 23 counties.

Of the 120 reported cases, 26 have recovered and that number had not changed from the previous report of 109 cases.

No deaths have been reported in Wyoming in connection to COVID-19.

The largest number of new cases were reported in Laramie County, up by five to 27; followed by Teton County, up by three to 23; then Albany County, up by two to three; and Campbell County, up by one to three.

The Department of Health reported the Woming Public Health Laboratory has completed 1,563 tests; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has completed one test; and commercial labs have completed 634 tests.

The Department of Health reported that more females have been infected than males.

Most cases are in the 60-69-year age group; followed by the 50-59-age group; and then the 40-49-year age group.

About 38% of the cases have underlying health conditions; about 35% did not have underlying conditions; and rest are unknown, according to the Department of Health.

About 18% of the cases have required hospitalization; about 58% have not; and the rest are unknown.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 3.

Campbell: 3.

Carbon: 3.

Converse: 1.

Fremont: 25.

Goshen: 1.

Johnson: 7.

Laramie: 27.

Natrona: 12.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 10.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 2.

Teton: 23.

Washakie: 1.