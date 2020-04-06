Steam Devil Photographed in Weld County

We've all seen a dust devil or two in our lifetime. But have you ever seen a steam devil? I haven't and didn't even know they existed or had a specific term for them. On April 3, a weather spotter witnessed and photographed a steam devil in Weld County east of Mead.

I am sure that it was a pretty cool sight to see. Hopefully one day I will get to see one of these as I am fascinated by the weather.

Source: National Weather Service Facebook