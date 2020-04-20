Still No COVID-19 Cases in Laramie County Jail, Officials Say

Despite at least 71 lab-confirmed and 29 probable cases in Laramie County, the coronavirus still hasn't reared its ugly head in the county's jail.

"Knock on wood," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Capt. Linda Gesell.

Gesell says the department is doing everything it can to make sure inmates and staff remain healthy.

"We are cautious of everybody at the beginning of the booking process," she said. "They're having temperatures and everything taken before they even are entered into the facility."

The Wyoming Department of Corrections on April 10 announced that a staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk had tested positive for COVID-19, but the person has since made a full recovery.

Agency spokesman Mark Horan says there have been no reported positive cases within the WDOC inmate population.

