Rangers in Yellowstone National Park say an investigation into "stolen natural resources" led them to find 7 lbs of marijuana and 1 lb of psychedelic mushrooms, along with two handguns.

According to federal court documents, Gregory Izell is facing a single count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime along with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

If convicted of the gun charges, Izell faces between five years and life behind bars. The marijuana charge is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, park rangers were called to the Mammoth Hot Springs area for a report of "stolen natural resources." When rangers arrived, they found a Chevy Tahoe with green branches and wood attached to it.

Izell, the vehicle's owner, told rangers that the branch was from southern California and the lake wood was from San Francisco. He went on to say that he and his family were traveling to several national parks throughout the western US.

The complaint states that Izell allowed rangers to search his vehicle, where they found large pinecones similar to those found in Redwood and Sequoia National Parks.

During the search, rangers also found a small amount of marijuana.

According to the complaint, the search further yielded:

A vape pen containing THC

A large black duffel bag with roughly 7 pounds of marijuana and a pound of psychedelic mushrooms

$5,000 in $100 bills

Two handguns

Ten large pinecones

Five large pieces of petrified trees

Sixty-three rocks of various sizes and colors

A live plant with roots still attached

Izell reportedly told rangers that he was taking the marijuana and mushrooms to Colorado, where he planned to split it with family. He also allegedly said that he received the narcotics as compensation for a job.