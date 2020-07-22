Storm Chaser Shares Video of Intense Thunderstorm Near Chugwater

We had some crazy storms cross Wyoming on Tuesday. One very famous storm chaser has just dropped video from one of the intense storms he was following near Chugwater.

If the movie "Twister" were real, Reed Timmer would be Bill Paxton's character because he really is "The Extreme". Reed was chasing Wyoming storms between Glendo and Cheyenne yesterday and captured some great footage of our skies.

Many of our Wyoming storms yesterday created some havoc including at least one tornado warning in southeastern Wyoming.

Earlier this week, Reed shared some insane hail he encountered in Wyoming.

If you love storms, you really do need to follow Reed on Twitter. Along with being an entertaining guy, he chases a lot of storms in Wyoming and is always quick to share what he sees.