Story Behind the Song: Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally, ‘Down the Road’

In 1990, singer-songwriter and lauded musician Mac McAnally released "Down the Road" as a single from his Simple Life album. It peaked at No. 70 on the country songs chart, but 18 years later, it became a No. 1 hit thanks to Kenny Chesney.

Chesney, who has worked with McAnally often throughout his career, crafted his own version of "Down the Road" for his 2008 album Lucky Old Sun. McAnally joins him on the track, which became a single and topped the country songs chart in early 2009. It was Chesney's 16th career No. 1 and McAnally's first (and, to date, only).

Below, McAnally shares the story behind "Down the Road," in his own words.

It was a very organic little song, written on Christmas morning 1987. I was putting together some stuff that wasn't supposed to require assembly. Turned out I needed some D batteries at 3 o'clock in the morning in Sheffield, Ala. I don't recommend that as a scavenger hunt item!

Finally got everything done, and it was close enough to daylight that I decided just to sit out on the porch and wait until the kids got up to see what was under the tree ... Wrote this little song, and it was its own reward ... years ago.

Never imagined anything like this coming from it! It only became what it is now because of [Kenny Chesney and producer Buddy Cannon].

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano.

