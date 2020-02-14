The First ‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Teases a Surprising Return

Happy (and Creepy) Valentine’s Day everyone! Stranger Things decided to give you a special present. Instead of chocolate or flowers, they got us a new teaser for the show’s upcoming fourth season. Aw Netflix, you shouldn’t have. We didn’t get you anything! Here, take this, uh, this half-eaten bag of Hershey Kisses. Yeah, yeah, we bought them for you.

Titled “From Russia with love... ...” the new clip shows some kind of prison chain gang at a labor camp. The camera passes through the workers before stopping on one particular prisoner. We zoom in and see that it’s none other than David Harbour’s Hopper. Somehow he survived the end of last season (uh, spoilers) and now he’s in Russia.

Watch the teaser here:

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer gave this comment on the teaser (via Variety):

We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….

Stranger Things 4 is set to premiere soon on Netflix.