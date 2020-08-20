‘Stranger Things’ Creators Say Season 4 Won’t Be the Last

Stranger Things Season 4, like almost every other Hollywood production this year, has been delayed due to coronavirus. As we wait for new episodes of the smash hit Netflix series, we can't help but wonder: How long will Stranger Things last? Do these production delays spell out an untimely end for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana? Rest assured, show creators The Duffer Brothers have a plan. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer shared that Stranger Things’ upcoming season won’t be the last:

Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.

If the consistent popularity of the first three seasons are any indicator, a majority of Netflix users would gladly accept more installments of Stranger Things. Something about the combination of its charming cast, playful nostalgia, and genuinely creepy paranormal activity just works. But as its principal cast of youths continues to mature and grow into young adults, the show may lose that Goonies/Stand By Me/E.T. vibe. Or we might be introduced to a new crop of kids to carry the torch to the show's finish.

While Netflix hasn't greenlit a fifth season of Stranger Things yet, it’s worth knowing that The Duffer Brothers signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop new projects. Unlike cable television series, Netflix series are typically designed to last around three or four seasons. Of course there are exceptions, but that seems to be the deal. This might be because Netflix shows are filmed less like TV shows and more like multi-part movies. These shows are often afforded the opportunity to wrap things up neatly, rather than jumping the shark with unnecessary, drawn-out final seasons in a last attempt to stay on the air. But when a show is as popular as Stranger Things? Bring on Season 5.