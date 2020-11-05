Street Outlaws’ Episodes Filmed In Wyoming Are Now Available

Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws came to Casper, Wyoming in the Summer of 2020 and caused quite a stir.

The filming took place on Wyoming HWY 257, and the road from Robertson Road to Highway 220 was closed from 6 pm to 6 am on the nights when the racing occurred.

There was quite a bit of secrecy around the filming and the final results, and nondisclosure agreements have kept our Wyoming Team quiet about the show.

The Wyoming team, went into the race feeling confident about the performance they could expect from their 9 cars...but we won't spoil anything for you by telling you how it all ended.

Phew were things close at the end of part 1 of Kentucky vs. Wyoming...and how about that drama?

And that drama...yeah it looks like it kept on going in part 2 of Kentucky vs. Wyoming.

I don't want to ruin anything for you, just in case you haven't watched the full videos, but I will say we are definitely proud of the Wyoming team and how they represented our city and state.

You can watch all of the full episodes of this season of Street Outlaws online by following this link.