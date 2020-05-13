Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon in Nebraska Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says severe storms could hit the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon.

The agency issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the next three days for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle as afternoon temperatures reach the 60s and low 70s under partly sunny skies. Stronger storms are possible Wednesday afternoon over the Nebraska Panhandle, otherwise severe storms are not expected.

