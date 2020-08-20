Strong Thunderstorms, Small Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of strong thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today [August 20].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

August 20th Morning Update: Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms for all of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska today. Some thunderstorms may be strong to marginally severe and contain frequent lightning, strong gusty winds, and small hail. Thunderstorms across western Nebraska may linger well after sunset. For the latest forecast or statements, check weather.gov/cys.