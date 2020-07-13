Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Far East Wyoming This Afternoon

Mike Rorabeck, Townsquare Media

Portions of far east Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see 40 to 60 mph winds, pea to quarter-sized hail and brief downpours this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

weather.gov/cys

A few strong to briefly severe storms will be possible this afternoon from 1-7pm, mainly across super far east Wyoming and into the Nebraska Panhandle. Most areas will see spells of passing showers this morning with slightly stronger rumbles of thunder this afternoon. A few select area may experience 40-60 mph winds, pea to quarter sized hail, and brief heavy rain downpours. Activity will diminish mostly overnight with some lingering showers through Tuesday morning.

