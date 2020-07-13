Portions of far east Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see 40 to 60 mph winds, pea to quarter-sized hail and brief downpours this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

weather.gov/cys

A few strong to briefly severe storms will be possible this afternoon from 1-7pm, mainly across super far east Wyoming and into the Nebraska Panhandle. Most areas will see spells of passing showers this morning with slightly stronger rumbles of thunder this afternoon. A few select area may experience 40-60 mph winds, pea to quarter sized hail, and brief heavy rain downpours. Activity will diminish mostly overnight with some lingering showers through Tuesday morning.

