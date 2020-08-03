Strong To Severe Storms Possible In SE Wyoming Today And Tuesday

Thinkstock

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong to severe thunderstorms in Wyoming today and especially on Tuesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early this evening mainly over SE WY. A few storms may get strong to marginally severe with strong wind gusts the main threat. A somewhat better chance for strong to severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with higher instability east of the mountains. Hail, some large, and strong wind gusts will likely accompany stronger storms.''