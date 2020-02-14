Strong Winds, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming Weather Forecast

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to watch out for snow and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Your Valentine's Day will be quite windy, with High Wind Warnings posted for Arlington, Elk Mountain, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Expect west to southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Winter Weather Advisories for blowing snow are in effect for much of Converse and Carbon Counties, including Douglas, Rawlins, Shirley Basin and Medicine Bow. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibilities at times. Be prepared for slick and icy roads in spots, along with reduced visibilities.''